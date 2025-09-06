Adani Power to spend ₹6,000cr on hydroelectric project in Bhutan

Project

Project to meet Bhutan's peak winter demand

The detailed project report for the Wangchhu hydroelectric project has already been prepared. Construction work is tipped to begin in the first half of 2026 and be completed within five years of groundbreaking. This project will meet Bhutan's peak winter demand when hydropower generation is low and export power to India during summer months, said SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power.