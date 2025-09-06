Adani Power to spend ₹6,000cr on hydroelectric project in Bhutan
What's the story
Adani Power has signed an agreement with Bhutan's state-owned utility, Druk Green Power Corp Ltd (DGPC), to set up a 570MW hydroelectric project in the Himalayan kingdom. The Wangchhu hydroelectric project will be developed on a BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) model and will require an investment of around ₹6,000 crore.
Project
Project to meet Bhutan's peak winter demand
The detailed project report for the Wangchhu hydroelectric project has already been prepared. Construction work is tipped to begin in the first half of 2026 and be completed within five years of groundbreaking. This project will meet Bhutan's peak winter demand when hydropower generation is low and export power to India during summer months, said SB Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power.
Strategic partnership
First project under MoU signed this year
The Wangchhu hydroelectric project is the first such initiative under a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2025 between Adani Group and DGPC. The MoU was for jointly developing 5,000MW of hydropower in Bhutan. Adani Power is India's largest private thermal power producer while DGPC is Bhutan's sole generation utility with a current generation portfolio of over 2,500MW.