Adani Power shares jump 5% on Bhutan hydroelectric project

The new company will be based in Bhutan, with Druk Green owning 51% and Adani Power holding 49%.

Both sides get equal say on the board—three directors each—and initial shares are split almost evenly at BTN100 per share.

This move is part of Adani Power's push to grow internationally in renewables, aiming to boost its green energy portfolio and set up more projects like this down the line.