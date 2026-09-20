Adani Power to invest ₹48,000cr in Chapar Assam thermal plant
Business
Adani Power is putting ₹48,000 crore into building a massive new thermal power plant in Chapar, Assam, set to be the Northeast's biggest yet.
At the foundation event, Jeet Adani shared how this project could really change things for the region's economy and industry.
Adani hires 4,500, plans ₹1Lcr Northeast
Already, 4,500 local young people have been hired for the project, showing Adani's focus on community impact.
The group also plans to invest up to ₹1 lakh crore across Northeast India over the next decade, including smart meters, cement, and airport upgrades, with most of that going into Assam.