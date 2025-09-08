Adani Power's revenue jumps 11% but net profit falls

Earnings per share drops to ₹32.32

The company's earnings per share dropped from ₹51.62 (March 2024) to ₹32.32 (March 2025) over the past year, but its book value per share rose to ₹138.17 and its debt-to-equity ratio decreased.

For the June quarter alone, Adani Power posted a net profit of ₹3,305 crore on revenue of ₹14,109 crore and announced a record date for its upcoming share split while rolling out new investor presentations in both USD and INR—showing it's keen on keeping investors in the loop during these mixed times.