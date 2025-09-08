Adani Power's revenue jumps 11% but net profit falls
Adani Power's stock climbed 2.3% on Monday to ₹623.80 after the company reported a big jump in annual revenue for the year ending March 2025—from ₹50,351 crore last year (March 2024) to ₹56,203 crore now (March 2025).
Despite this growth, net profit actually fell sharply to ₹12,749 crore (March 2025) from last year's ₹20,828 crore (March 2024).
Earnings per share drops to ₹32.32
The company's earnings per share dropped from ₹51.62 (March 2024) to ₹32.32 (March 2025) over the past year, but its book value per share rose to ₹138.17 and its debt-to-equity ratio decreased.
For the June quarter alone, Adani Power posted a net profit of ₹3,305 crore on revenue of ₹14,109 crore and announced a record date for its upcoming share split while rolling out new investor presentations in both USD and INR—showing it's keen on keeping investors in the loop during these mixed times.