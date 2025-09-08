How AI is helping D2C brands ace the festive season

AI tools are making a real difference. Velocity's real-time calling system has cut return-to-origin rates by 5-7% points and quickly solves 40% of non-delivery reports (NDRs). ClickPost uses predictive analytics to spot risky deliveries early, leading to 30% fewer returns and a 25% drop in 'Where Is My Order' inquiries during the 2024 festival season.

Keeping inventory balanced and ensuring faster shipping

AI-powered voice agents now handle cart recovery and cash-on-delivery checks, so brands don't need extra staff during busy periods.

Prozo's AI keeps inventory balanced across dozens of centers, reducing stockouts by as much as 20% in categories like personal care and consumer electronics, even in unpredictable smaller cities, compared to the previous festival season.

And gifting platform FNP uses AI for personalized picks and faster shipping—meaning more happy customers coming back for repeat buys.