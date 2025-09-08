Next Article
Why auto component maker UNO Minda's stock is in focus
UNO Minda's stock just hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,324 on the BSE before settling at ₹1,298.60—proof that investors are really paying attention.
The buzz comes after the company posted strong revenue and profit growth both this quarter and over the past year.
Revenue and profit growth
For April-June 2025, UNO Minda pulled in ₹4,489 crore revenue with net profit rising to ₹261.8 crore, up from last quarter.
Year-on-year, revenue climbed from ₹14,031 crore in 2024 to ₹16,775 crore now, while annual profit jumped to ₹840 crore from last year's ₹739 crore.
This steady financial climb has coincided with a surge in the share price, with analysts noting a bullish sentiment among investors.