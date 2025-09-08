Why auto component maker UNO Minda's stock is in focus

Revenue and profit growth

For April-June 2025, UNO Minda pulled in ₹4,489 crore revenue with net profit rising to ₹261.8 crore, up from last quarter.

Year-on-year, revenue climbed from ₹14,031 crore in 2024 to ₹16,775 crore now, while annual profit jumped to ₹840 crore from last year's ₹739 crore.

This steady financial climb has coincided with a surge in the share price, with analysts noting a bullish sentiment among investors.