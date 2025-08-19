Adani shares rise 2% despite mixed Q1 results
Adani Enterprises's shares went up 2% on Tuesday, landing at ₹2,380.60—even though their April-June 2025 results were a bit of a mixed bag.
Total income dropped 14% year-on-year to ₹22,437 crore and net profit fell by half to ₹895 crore, mostly because of lower volumes and price swings in their resources and mining businesses.
Incubating businesses boost profits
The real bright spot was Adani's incubating businesses—think airports and other new ventures—which made up most of the company's profits this quarter.
The airports segment especially stood out with a 61% jump in earnings thanks to more passengers and new routes.
For the full financial year ended March 2025, revenue nudged up to ₹1 lakh crore and net profit more than doubled, hinting at solid long-term growth.
Investors optimistic about Adani's growth in infrastructure projects
Despite some bumps this quarter (like higher interest costs), investors are feeling positive because Adani is growing fast in big infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The strong annual numbers from these newer businesses have helped keep market confidence high for what's ahead.