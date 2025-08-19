Adani shares rise 2% despite mixed Q1 results

Incubating businesses boost profits

The real bright spot was Adani's incubating businesses—think airports and other new ventures—which made up most of the company's profits this quarter.

The airports segment especially stood out with a 61% jump in earnings thanks to more passengers and new routes.

For the full financial year ended March 2025, revenue nudged up to ₹1 lakh crore and net profit more than doubled, hinting at solid long-term growth.