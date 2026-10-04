Adani Skills and Education opens Green Energy Centre in Gujarat
Adani Skills and Education (ASE), the skilling and capability-building arm of the Adani Group, on Sunday inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for Green Energy at Kachchh University in Gujarat.
The goal? To train more than 10,000 students each year in renewable energy technology and industrial automation: think solar, wind, and battery storage.
This move is all about building up India's skilled workforce for the booming green energy sector.
Adani Skills Centre offers hands-on training
The center isn't just about theory. It will help students get hands-on experience and support research and entrepreneurship, too.
Adani Group director Karan Adani highlighted how this will prepare young people for global opportunities while helping India hit its ambitious target of 500 GW nonfossil-fuel capacity by 2030.
With thousands of jobs already created in the region, this initiative aims to open even more doors for future-ready careers.