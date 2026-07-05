Adani building South Asia's largest private missile ecosystem in MP

Manufacturing capabilities

Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- and long-range missile systems

The Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- and long-range missile systems. It will also have facilities for composite propellant manufacturing as well as TNT and explosive-grade material production. This will further strengthen India's indigenous defense production capabilities. Jeet Adani said the company would invest ₹2,500 crore in the project over three years, creating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and involving over 50 MSMEs in a specialized supply chain.