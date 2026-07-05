Adani building South Asia's largest private missile ecosystem in MP
What's the story
Adani Defence and Aerospace has announced plans to set up South Asia's largest private-sector missile ecosystem in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh. The ₹2,500 crore facility will integrate the entire missile manufacturing value chain from raw materials to mission-ready systems under one roof. This is a first for India's private sector and is aimed at boosting indigenous defense production while creating thousands of jobs.
Inauguration
Landmark occasion for Indian defense manufacturing: Jeet Adani
The foundation stone for the missile complex was laid by Adani Enterprises Director Jeet Adani in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, state Energy Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar and other senior government officials. Adani called it a "landmark occasion" and emphasized that "this facility will bring raw materials and mission-ready missiles under one roof, a historic first outside the public sector."
Manufacturing capabilities
Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- and long-range missile systems
The Shivpuri complex will manufacture medium- and long-range missile systems. It will also have facilities for composite propellant manufacturing as well as TNT and explosive-grade material production. This will further strengthen India's indigenous defense production capabilities. Jeet Adani said the company would invest ₹2,500 crore in the project over three years, creating 5,000 direct and indirect jobs and involving over 50 MSMEs in a specialized supply chain.
Complementary operations
Adani's defense manufacturing cluster in MP
The upcoming facility will complement Adani's existing defense manufacturing operations in Gwalior, where it produces light machine guns, assault rifles and carbines. Jeet Adani highlighted the progress of these operations by saying, "Our Light Machine Guns (LMG) program alone has already delivered 2,000 units to the Armed Forces, 11 months ahead of schedule." Together with Shivpuri, these facilities will form a major defense manufacturing cluster in Madhya Pradesh.
Investment plans
Commitment to Madhya Pradesh's long-term development
The missile complex is part of the Adani Group's larger investment plans in Madhya Pradesh. Last year at the Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Chairman Gautam Adani announced investments of ₹1.10 lakh crore across various sectors including hydro pumped storage and thermal power projects. These investments are expected to create 1.2 lakh jobs by 2030. Jeet also highlighted ongoing wind energy projects, proposed cement plant in Ujjain, and a recently launched cement project at Guna as part of these plans.