Adani to invest in regional carriers without taking control
Forget the rumors, Adani Group isn't starting its own airline. Instead, it's looking to invest in regional carriers (without taking control) to help boost flights at its smaller airports.
CFO Jugeshinder Singh made it clear: its main goal is improving India's regional aviation network, not running airlines itself.
Adani operates 8 airports
Adani already operates eight airports, including big names like Mumbai and Lucknow.
Its strategy is all about making travel easier between smaller cities and increasing passenger traffic.
This year, it teamed up with Star Air to upgrade services in Kutch and is eyeing more airport deals as India privatizes its aviation sector.
Adani links aviation investment to infrastructure
Investing in regional carriers fits into Adani's larger plan for better infrastructure, think ports and logistics too.
Singh emphasized that strengthening transportation across India matters most, even if Adani stays out of direct airline management.