Adani to invest ₹25,000cr in Bihar thermal power plant
Adani Power is set to launch a massive ₹25,000 crore thermal power plant in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur.
The project will generate up to 12,000 jobs while being built and create 3,000 permanent roles once it's running.
With three ultra-supercritical units planned, the plant aims to boost electricity for North and South Bihar—helping meet the region's growing energy needs.
This is big news for Bihar
If you care about jobs or reliable power (or both), this is big news for Bihar.
The first unit should be ready in four years, with all three done by 2030.
Adani Power is already India's largest private thermal power producer and keeps expanding into new tech and regions—so this move could shape how young people in Bihar live and work for years to come.