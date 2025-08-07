Apple to use only US-made rare-earth magnets for its devices

Apple's investment in US manufacturing climbs to $600 billion

With this push, Apple's total investment in US manufacturing climbs to $600 billion over four years, including a fresh $100 billion boost.

The company plans to expand MP Materials's Texas facility, set up rare earth recycling in California, and hire 20,000 people nationwide.

Plus, Apple is working with Corning in Kentucky to build the world's biggest smartphone glass line for iPhones and Watches—partly to stay ahead of rising import tariffs.