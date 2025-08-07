Next Article
Apple to use only US-made rare-earth magnets for its devices
Apple just announced it's switching to only American-made rare-earth magnets for its devices, teaming up with MP Materials—the country's main rare-earth supplier.
CEO Tim Cook and President Trump shared the news, saying this move will help power 19 billion chips across 24 factories in 12 states.
Apple's investment in US manufacturing climbs to $600 billion
With this push, Apple's total investment in US manufacturing climbs to $600 billion over four years, including a fresh $100 billion boost.
The company plans to expand MP Materials's Texas facility, set up rare earth recycling in California, and hire 20,000 people nationwide.
Plus, Apple is working with Corning in Kentucky to build the world's biggest smartphone glass line for iPhones and Watches—partly to stay ahead of rising import tariffs.