Adani to produce 300 million ammo rounds per year in India
Adani Defence is ramping up its Kanpur facility to produce 300 million small-caliber rounds a year—double its current capacity—by December this year.
The upgrade also brings in production of large-caliber artillery shells and homegrown anti-tank ammunition, thanks to tech from Moscow.
Aatmanirbhar Bharat push
This move is a big step for India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) push, cutting dependence on imported ammo and boosting national security.
With new plants making key explosives locally and plans to start medium and large caliber rounds by Diwali next year, India's defense game gets stronger—and it could even become a bigger player in global arms exports.
