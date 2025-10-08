Adani to raise ₹30,000cr for Navi Mumbai airport's 2nd terminal Business Oct 08, 2025

Adani Group is gearing up to raise ₹30,000 crore to build the second terminal at Navi Mumbai International Airport, aiming for completion by 2029.

Most of the funding will come from loans, with discussions ongoing with Indian and Japanese banks, as well as Singapore's Temasek.