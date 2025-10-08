Adani to raise ₹30,000cr for Navi Mumbai airport's 2nd terminal
Adani Group is gearing up to raise ₹30,000 crore to build the second terminal at Navi Mumbai International Airport, aiming for completion by 2029.
Most of the funding will come from loans, with discussions ongoing with Indian and Japanese banks, as well as Singapore's Temasek.
Funding primarily through loans
Adani Airport Holdings Ltd plans to secure ₹10,000 crore in the next six months, then gather the rest over the following year or so.
Major lenders being considered include State Bank of India, with discussions ongoing with HDFC Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ, and Mizuho.
First terminal can handle 20 million passengers annually
The first terminal, built for ₹19,650 crore, can handle 20 million passengers a year.
The new terminal—spanning 400,000 sq. m.—will boost capacity to 30 million annually.
Once all four terminals are done, the airport could serve up to 90 million passengers every year.