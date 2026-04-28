Adani Total Gas proposes ₹0.25/share dividend after Q4 ₹168cr profit

FY26 revenue ₹6,408cr profit ₹656cr

For all of FY26, ATGL's profit edged up to ₹656 crore and revenue shot up 18% to ₹6,408 crore.

The company kept gas flowing smoothly by sourcing from multiple places and grew its reach with 13.1 lakh PNG home connections and over 5 million consumers daily and 1,169 CNG stations.

On the green side, ATGL now has 5,100 EV charging points and has sold nearly 1,700 tons of compressed biogas, showing real commitment to cleaner energy and e-mobility.