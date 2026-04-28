Adani Total Gas proposes ₹0.25/share dividend after Q4 ₹168cr profit
Business
Adani Total Gas (ATGL) is sharing the good news: a proposed ₹0.25 per share dividend for FY26, set for a vote on June 25.
This follows an 8.4% jump in Q4 profits to ₹168 crore, even with global energy supply hiccups.
Revenue for the quarter also climbed 17% to ₹1,695 crore.
FY26 revenue ₹6,408cr profit ₹656cr
For all of FY26, ATGL's profit edged up to ₹656 crore and revenue shot up 18% to ₹6,408 crore.
The company kept gas flowing smoothly by sourcing from multiple places and grew its reach with 13.1 lakh PNG home connections and over 5 million consumers daily and 1,169 CNG stations.
On the green side, ATGL now has 5,100 EV charging points and has sold nearly 1,700 tons of compressed biogas, showing real commitment to cleaner energy and e-mobility.