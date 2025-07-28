Adani Total Gas reports ₹1,491 crore revenue for Q1 FY26 Business Jul 28, 2025

Adani Total Gas just posted a 21% jump in revenue for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹1,491 crore.

This boost came from more people using their gas—CNG sales alone shot up 21%.

Even with rising costs, the company kept expanding and didn't lose its momentum.