Adani Total Gas reports ₹1,491 crore revenue for Q1 FY26
Adani Total Gas just posted a 21% jump in revenue for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹1,491 crore.
This boost came from more people using their gas—CNG sales alone shot up 21%.
Even with rising costs, the company kept expanding and didn't lose its momentum.
Expanding network across India
ATGL's CNG network now covers 650 stations in 34 areas.
Over 9.9 lakh homes are hooked up to piped natural gas—a solid 6% increase from last year.
They're also growing on the clean energy front, adding over 3,800 EV charging points and connecting more businesses than ever.
How ATGL tackled rising costs
Gas got pricier (up by 31%), but ATGL managed to keep earnings stable by making supply more reliable and going digital.
CEO Suresh P Manglani says they're focused on fair pricing that helps them grow while supporting India's push for greener energy.