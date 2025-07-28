Next Article
India's industrial growth slows down in June—key details here
India's industrial growth just dipped to a 10-month low, rising only 1.5% in June 2025—down from May's 1.9%.
The slowdown mainly comes from sharp drops in mining and electricity, though manufacturing actually held up pretty well with its best numbers in five months.
Mining and electricity struggle, while some segments grow
Mining shrank by a steep 8.7%, and electricity also slipped by 2.6%.
On the flip side, intermediate goods grew by 5.5%, while infrastructure and construction goods saw solid gains of over 7%.
So, while some parts of industry struggled, others managed to push ahead.