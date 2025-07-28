Go Digit's operating revenue down 17% this quarter: Key details

Expenses kept piling up: commissions and brokerage fees rose to ₹572 crore, employee costs went up too, and claims paid out jumped to ₹903 crore. Even though outstanding claims fell a bit, all these pressures led to a bigger underwriting loss of ₹194 crore for the quarter.

Net profit jumps 46%

Here's the twist: despite all those challenges, Go Digit's net profit shot up 46% to ₹121 crore compared to last year.

The company's shares were trading at ₹349 with a market cap of over ₹32,000 crore—so investors seem pretty upbeat about where things are headed.