Adani's $100B plan: Flipkart, Google, Meta may join data center Business Mar 25, 2026

Gautam Adani is chatting with Meta and Google about teaming up to boost his data center network across India.

Flipkart (owned by Walmart) is also interested in working with Adani, checking out possible sites for these massive tech hubs.

All this is part of Adani's huge $100 billion plan to turn his group into a global leader in digital infrastructure, especially by providing land and renewable energy for high-powered data centers.