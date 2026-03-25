Adani's $100B plan: Flipkart, Google, Meta may join data center
Gautam Adani is chatting with Meta and Google about teaming up to boost his data center network across India.
Flipkart (owned by Walmart) is also interested in working with Adani, checking out possible sites for these massive tech hubs.
All this is part of Adani's huge $100 billion plan to turn his group into a global leader in digital infrastructure, especially by providing land and renewable energy for high-powered data centers.
Data centers are popping up all over India
India is quickly becoming the go-to place for big tech investments in data centers, thanks to its growing economy and plenty of space.
AdaniConneX, a joint venture between Adani Enterprises and EdgeConneX, has already joined forces with Google to build an AI hub in Visakhapatnam.
Amazon is not far behind either, promising $12.7 billion for cloud infrastructure here by 2030.
It's clear: India's digital scene is heating up fast.