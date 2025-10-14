Next Article
Adani's $2.7B bid for Sahara assets awaits Supreme Court nod
Business
Adani Group is looking to snap up 87 of Sahara Group's top assets—including fancy hotels and shopping malls—to help Sahara pay back a massive $2.82 billion debt.
This potential deal is now under review by the Supreme Court, which is supervising how Sahara returns money to its investors.
Adani's lawyer told the Supreme Court they're interested in buying everything on offer
Sahara is selling big properties like the Sahara Star hotel and Aamby Valley township to raise cash.
Adani's lawyer told the Supreme Court they're interested in buying everything on offer, but didn't share any price details.
The Court has asked government agencies for their input and will look at the proposal again in November 2025.
If it goes through, this could be a major move for Adani into the hospitality scene.