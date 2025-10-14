Adani's $2.7B bid for Sahara assets awaits Supreme Court nod

Adani's lawyer told the Supreme Court they're interested in buying everything on offer

Sahara is selling big properties like the Sahara Star hotel and Aamby Valley township to raise cash.

Adani's lawyer told the Supreme Court they're interested in buying everything on offer, but didn't share any price details.

The Court has asked government agencies for their input and will look at the proposal again in November 2025.

If it goes through, this could be a major move for Adani into the hospitality scene.