India's growth forecast revised to 6.6% amid oil price concerns

Inflation predictions

ADB raises India's inflation forecast

Along with the growth forecast, ADB has also revised its inflation prediction for India. The bank has raised its FY26 inflation forecast to 5.2%, up from 4.5% earlier. This change is attributed to higher oil prices, a weaker rupee, and rising food prices due to heatwaves and the waning impact of favorable base effects. For South Asia as a whole, ADB has cut its growth projection for 2026 by 0.3% points to 6%.