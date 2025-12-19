ADB pledges $4.26B to India for 16 projects in 2025

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is investing $4.258 billion in India in 2025, backing 16 projects that touch everything from skill-building and solar energy to better cities, healthcare, transport, and even ecotourism.

Where's the money going? About a third of the funding targets human and social development—think modernizing Industrial Training Institutes with $846 million for PM-SETU to help more young people get skilled jobs.

The energy sector gets a big boost too: $650 million is set aside for rooftop solar under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Upgrades across cities, transport, and beyond Urban development grabs over $775 million for cleaner water, sanitation, and city services in Assam, Kerala, Sikkim, and West Bengal.

Transport isn't left out either—with support for the Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System plus metro expansions in Chennai and Indore.

There's also fresh funding for rural power in Maharashtra ($460 million), healthcare upgrades in Assam ($399 million), and over $200 million to promote ecotourism in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.