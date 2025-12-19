Krafton, Naver, Mirae Asset launch ₹6Kcr fund for Indian startups Business Dec 19, 2025

Big news for India's tech scene: Krafton, Naver, and Mirae Asset are teaming up to launch the Unicorn Growth Fund—a ₹6,000 crore fund primarily aimed at backing fast-growing startups in India, with some focus on Asia.

The fund kicks off with ₹3,000 crore in January 2026 and plans to scale up to ₹6,000 crore over time.