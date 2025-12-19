Krafton, Naver, Mirae Asset launch ₹6Kcr fund for Indian startups
Big news for India's tech scene: Krafton, Naver, and Mirae Asset are teaming up to launch the Unicorn Growth Fund—a ₹6,000 crore fund primarily aimed at backing fast-growing startups in India, with some focus on Asia.
The fund kicks off with ₹3,000 crore in January 2026 and plans to scale up to ₹6,000 crore over time.
How the fund works
Krafton and Naver are each putting in about ₹1,230 crore. Mirae Asset Venture India will run the show—managing investments and bringing their local know-how.
The fund plans to scale up to the big ₹6,000 crore goal over time.
Who gets funded?
The focus is on "soonicorns"—startups close to unicorn status—in hot sectors like AI, fintech, gaming, digital content, logistics and more.
India's at the heart of this plan, with flexibility to back whatever's trending next.
Track record matters
Mirae Asset and Naver have already helped scale companies like Zomato and ShareChat through earlier funds.
Krafton has put $200 million into Indian startups since 2021—and isn't slowing down anytime soon.