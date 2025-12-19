Delhi HC overturns Union Bank's fraud label on Ambani-linked RHFL

Why did this happen, and what's next?

Union Bank had accused RHFL—where Jai Anmol Ambani was a director—of causing a wrongful loss of about ₹228 crore to Union Bank (formerly Andhra Bank) in connection with credit facilities/loans.

But it turned out their fraud notice went to an old address that RHFL had left back in 2020.

Now, the court says Union Bank can try again but must send all documents to the right place so RHFL gets a fair chance to respond.

Meanwhile, the CBI is still investigating and recently searched Ambani's home as part of its probe into alleged cheating and misconduct.