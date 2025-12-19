SAT lets Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy use frozen funds (for now)

SEBI accused ASTAPL of running unregistered investment advisory services, including giving stock tips and live trading calls. They wanted strict action, but ASTAPL denied everything in a statement earlier this month. For now, SAT's order means the academy can keep operating while things get sorted out in court.

Why does this matter?

If you follow finance or know anyone into stock trading courses, this is a big deal.

It's about how financial influencers and academies are regulated—and what happens when rules get tested.

The outcome could shape how similar businesses run in India going forward.