This Ambani-backed start-up seeks $100M to make humanoid robots

Future plans

Addverb aims to rank among top 10 robotics firms globally

Despite stiff competition from global players in China, Japan, and the US, Addverb is determined to carve a niche for itself in this fast-growing sector. The company has already won several Indian corporations as customers and is now looking to expand further. "We want to be in the top 10 in the next 5 years and top 5 in the next 10 years," CEO Sangeet Kumar said.