Addverb Technologies to raise over $100 million for robots and lidar

Addverb expanding in US Netherlands, Australia

Addverb isn't just sticking to India: it's expanding fast in the US the Netherlands, and Australia.

The company already works with warehouses and electronics giants worldwide and now has nearly 1,100 employees across more than two dozen countries.

CEO Sangeet Kumar says the company wants to break into the world's top 10 robotics companies within five years.

An IPO is also not immediate as the company targets ₹1,300 crore in revenue this year and hopes to turn profitable on an adjusted basis by March 2027.