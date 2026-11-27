Adecco India: almost 2-thirds of GCC entry-level roles require AI
Looking for your first job? You'll want to brush up on AI.
Data shared by Adecco India with ET says almost two-thirds of entry-level roles in Global Capability Centers (GCCs) now require artificial intelligence skills, a huge 45% jump just this year.
As companies put more focus on tech, routine entry-level jobs in IT services and business process management (BPM) are shrinking.
IT and BPM boost graduate hiring
IT services and business-process management (BPM) firms are leading the way, with IT companies hiring 19% more fresh grads and BPM firms up by 10% to 15%.
The big shift: companies aren't just looking for techies. They're training new hires to work with AI.
It's clear that knowing your way around AI is quickly becoming a must-have for anyone starting out in tech.