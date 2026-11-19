Adhiraj Chauhan wins Young AI Entrepreneur award in Bengaluru
Adhiraj Chauhan just picked up the Young AI Entrepreneur award at the ET AI Awards 2026 in Bengaluru.
He's being celebrated for using artificial intelligence to tackle real-world problems, from mental health to cleaning up our rivers.
Delta AI revolution supports 40,000+ users
Chauhan's Delta AI Revolution (AiR) platform brings mental health support to more than 40,000 people in seven regional languages, making help way more accessible.
He also created an AI-powered unmanned marine vehicle that collects river waste automatically, earning praise from the National Mission for Clean Ganga.
Plus, as a co-founder of a digital twins startup, he's showing how tech can make a real difference in healthcare and the environment.