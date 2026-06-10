ADIA selling 2.3% Lenskart stake for ₹1,944cr at ₹486 each
Lenskart is seeing another big investor exit; this time, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is selling a 2.3% stake for ₹1,944 crore.
Shares are being offered at ₹486 each, just below the recent market price, and the deal wraps up by June 12.
ADIA will hold on to its remaining shares for at least 90 more days.
Analysts optimistic about Lenskart growth
This follows SoftBank's sale of a 3.3% stake just days ago.
Even with these exits, analysts like Elara Capital are upbeat about Lenskart's future, expecting revenue CAGR and EBITDA CAGR to grow fast over the next few years.
With over 600 stores worldwide and nearly half its revenue coming from outside India, thanks in part to buying Japanese brand Owndays, Lenskart's all-in-one model keeps it competitive and growing globally.