ADIA selling 2.3% Lenskart stake for ₹1,944cr at ₹486 each

Analysts optimistic about Lenskart growth

This follows SoftBank's sale of a 3.3% stake just days ago.

Even with these exits, analysts like Elara Capital are upbeat about Lenskart's future, expecting revenue CAGR and EBITDA CAGR to grow fast over the next few years.

With over 600 stores worldwide and nearly half its revenue coming from outside India, thanks in part to buying Japanese brand Owndays, Lenskart's all-in-one model keeps it competitive and growing globally.