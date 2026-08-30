Aditya Birla Capital forecasts India BPC market to reach $42bn

India's Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) market is on a serious growth streak, expected to jump from $23 billion in FY26 to $42 billion by FY31, according to Aditya Birla Capital.

With a 12% annual growth rate, India could become the world's fourth-largest BPC market by 2030.

The number of active shoppers is also set to rise, from 140 million in FY26 to 200 million by FY30.