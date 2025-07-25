Next Article
Aditya Birla Capital hits 52-week low—what's troubling investors?
Aditya Birla Capital's shares slid 3.7% to ₹260.95 on Friday morning, landing it among the biggest losers in the Nifty Midcap 150.
This drop is a bit surprising since the company's revenue has more than doubled over four years, jumping from ₹19,247 crore in 2021 to ₹40,590 crore by March 2025.
Issuance of new shares and debentures
Even with rising sales, profits haven't kept up—net profit peaked at ₹4,551 crore in 2023 but slipped to ₹2,993 crore by 2025, with earnings per share following a similar dip.
Lately, Aditya Birla Capital has been issuing new shares and debentures as part of its ongoing financial plans.
Investors are likely keeping a close eye on these moves to see what comes next for the company's growth story.