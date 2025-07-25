Aditya Birla Capital hits 52-week low—what's troubling investors?

Issuance of new shares and debentures

Even with rising sales, profits haven't kept up—net profit peaked at ₹4,551 crore in 2023 but slipped to ₹2,993 crore by 2025, with earnings per share following a similar dip.

Lately, Aditya Birla Capital has been issuing new shares and debentures as part of its ongoing financial plans.

Investors are likely keeping a close eye on these moves to see what comes next for the company's growth story.