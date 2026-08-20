Aditya Birla Capital launches gold loan service, shares hit ₹408.15
Business
Aditya Birla Capital just launched its gold loan service, letting people and small businesses borrow money using their gold as collateral.
The news sent the company's shares up 3.07%, hitting ₹408.15 at around 11.15am.
Aditya Birla Capital targets 200-300 branches
The company isn't stopping at launch: they're aiming to open 200 to 300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027 and want to hit around 1,000 branches nationwide in three years.
Executive Director and CEO - NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital, Rakesh Singh says they're focused on making the process safe and trustworthy for customers, using both their existing network and digital tools to keep things smooth.