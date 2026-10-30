Aditya Birla Capital Q2 FY27 profit rises 38% to ₹1,288cr
Business
Aditya Birla Capital just posted a solid 38% jump in net profit for Q2 FY27, reaching ₹1,288 crore.
Revenue also climbed 31% to ₹16,545 crore.
The boost came from strong growth across lending, housing finance, and digital platforms.
AUM ₹2.34Lcr, housing +55%, digital 1.3cr
Lending assets under management (AUM) shot up 32% year-on-year to ₹2.34 lakh crore. Housing finance disbursements jumped by 55%, while the NBFC arm saw steady gains too.
On the tech side, their digital efforts brought in about 1.3 crore customer acquisitions as of September 30, 2026, and over 24 lakh registrations on their Udyog Plus B2B platform, showing how going digital is helping them grow fast and reach more people.