Aditya Birla Capital Q2 FY27 profit rises 38% to ₹1,288cr

Lending assets under management (AUM) shot up 32% year-on-year to ₹2.34 lakh crore. Housing finance disbursements jumped by 55%, while the NBFC arm saw steady gains too.

On the tech side, their digital efforts brought in about 1.3 crore customer acquisitions as of September 30, 2026, and over 24 lakh registrations on their Udyog Plus B2B platform, showing how going digital is helping them grow fast and reach more people.