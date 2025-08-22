Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail gains 5% despite losses

Numbers for the quarter and year so far

For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue ticked up to ₹1,831 crore from ₹1,719 crore last quarter, but net loss still hit ₹228 crore.

Yearly numbers show revenue dropping to ₹7,355 crore in FY25 from ₹13,996 crore in FY24 and a net loss of ₹438 crore.

On the bright side, Book Value Per Share nudged up to ₹55.83—suggesting there could be some long-term value for patient shareholders.