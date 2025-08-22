Next Article
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail gains 5% despite losses
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail's stock climbed over 5% on Friday, landing among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
This boost comes even though the company has been posting some pretty hefty losses lately.
Numbers for the quarter and year so far
For the quarter ending June 2025, revenue ticked up to ₹1,831 crore from ₹1,719 crore last quarter, but net loss still hit ₹228 crore.
Yearly numbers show revenue dropping to ₹7,355 crore in FY25 from ₹13,996 crore in FY24 and a net loss of ₹438 crore.
On the bright side, Book Value Per Share nudged up to ₹55.83—suggesting there could be some long-term value for patient shareholders.