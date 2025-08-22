Next Article
MPL, Zupee suspend real-money games after online gaming bill
Big changes are here for online gaming in India. After the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, real-money games are now banned—with hefty fines and even possible jail time.
In response, popular platforms like MPL (with over 120 million users) and Zupee have suspended all money-based games.
MPL is letting players withdraw their existing balances but isn't taking any new deposits.
Dream11 may also scale back paid games
Zupee is keeping free favorites like Ludo Supreme and Snakes & Ladders available, while Dream11 may also scale back paid games.
The government now wants to steer the industry toward esports and non-monetary games.