MPL, Zupee suspend real-money games after online gaming bill Business Aug 22, 2025

Big changes are here for online gaming in India. After the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, real-money games are now banned—with hefty fines and even possible jail time.

In response, popular platforms like MPL (with over 120 million users) and Zupee have suspended all money-based games.

MPL is letting players withdraw their existing balances but isn't taking any new deposits.