Aditya Birla Sun Life launches BSE Total Market fund, ETF

The index covers at least 1,000 stocks, so it's seriously broad, and represents nearly all of the BSE AllCap Index's market cap.

It's updated twice a year to keep up with India's fast-changing markets.

The fund spreads your investment across large caps (56%), mid-caps (20%), small caps (10%), and micro caps (7%) in 22 sectors like finance and IT.

As Hemen Bhatia, head- passives, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, puts it, this approach helps investors tap into growth wherever it happens in India's evolving economy.