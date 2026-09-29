Aditya Birla Sun Life launches BSE Total Market fund, ETF
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC just launched the Aditya Birla Sun Life BSE Total Market Index Fund and the Aditya Birla Sun Life BSE Total Market ETF, open for investment from September 30 to October 14.
These funds track the BSE Total Market Index, giving you exposure to approximately 93% of India's total market capitalisation across large-, mid-, small- and micro-cap segments in one go.
Index covers at least 1,000 stocks
The index covers at least 1,000 stocks, so it's seriously broad, and represents nearly all of the BSE AllCap Index's market cap.
It's updated twice a year to keep up with India's fast-changing markets.
The fund spreads your investment across large caps (56%), mid-caps (20%), small caps (10%), and micro caps (7%) in 22 sectors like finance and IT.
As Hemen Bhatia, head- passives, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, puts it, this approach helps investors tap into growth wherever it happens in India's evolving economy.