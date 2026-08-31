Adobe $4B+ Saudi ministry, Humain deal grants 27 million AI access
Business
Adobe just announced a more than $4 billion partnership with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and Saudi government-backed AI firm Humain.
Thanks to this deal, over 27 million eligible Saudi citizens and residents will get one year of free access to Adobe's AI-powered tools like Firefly Standard and Express Premium, with the free access set to start rolling out by the end of 2026.
Adobe Humain building Saudi-tailored image model
This move is all about boosting Arabic-language content creation.
Adobe and Humain are also building a new image generation model tailored for Saudi culture that understands Arabic prompts, so creators can make more relevant, culturally connected digital art.