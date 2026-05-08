Adobe opens 7th India office in Noida, hosting 700+ staff
Adobe just launched its seventh office in India, setting up shop in Noida's Sector 129.
This new space will host over 700 people, mainly focusing on engineering and customer-facing roles.
With more than 8,000 employees now in India (Adobe's biggest team outside the U.S.), Indian talent is powering over a third of Adobe's global innovations.
Adobe and Airtel reach 360 million users
Adobe's been growing steadily here since 1997 and keeps investing big.
Earlier this year, they made AI tools like Firefly and Photoshop free for students at accredited Indian colleges.
Plus, Adobe teamed up with Airtel to bring Express Premium to a whopping 360 million users across India.
Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India, and Senior Vice President, Document Cloud, Adobe, called the new campus "The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India," and highlighted how central India is to Adobe's AI-powered future.