Adobe shares slide 4% to $224 amid generative AI fears
Adobe's stock slid 4% today to $224, just before its Q2 earnings report.
The company's shares have dropped nearly 30% in 2026, mostly because people worry that generative AI might mess with Adobe's main software and slow down its growth.
Investors cautious despite Adobe $25B buyback
Everyone's waiting to see if Adobe can bounce back with better AI-driven sales and more customers.
Even though Adobe plans a huge $25 billion share buyback, investor vibes are still pretty cautious.
Expert Anton Kharitonov says the uncertainty is all about fears of AI disruption and not enough buyers jumping in.
Adobe shares below moving averages
Adobe shares are trading below important moving averages, which signals a continued slump.
With no clear technical support, investors hope tonight's earnings will give clues on how Adobe plans to turn things around.