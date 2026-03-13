Adobe's Narayen, who has led the firm for about 18 years, stepping down

Right after the news, Adobe 's stock dropped 7% in after-hours trading and is down 23% this year. Big names like Google are rolling out advanced AI tools for creatives, making investors anxious about whether Adobe can stay ahead.

Narayen to remain as chairman

Narayen is not leaving entirely: he will stay on as chairman of the board.

Frank Calderoni will lead the hunt for a new CEO.

Microsoft's Satya Nadella called Narayen's run "legendary," but some analysts wonder how smoothly Adobe will handle its next big moves in AI without him at the helm.