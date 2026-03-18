ad:tech New Delhi 2026 is here: Here's what to expect
ad:tech New Delhi 2026 is underway at Yashobhoomi, drawing more than 6,000 professionals from 15+ countries.
The conference, one of India's leading advertising and martech events, runs through March 19, 2026 under the theme "The Bold Front."
Three stages, over 120 speakers
The event is packed with over 100 exhibitors and 120-plus speakers spread across three stages: VISION, LIVE, and DEEP DIVE.
Big names like Google, Amazon, and Magnite are hosting sessions too.
Keynotes and industry insights
Sessions dive into AI-powered advertising, connected TV trends, generative AI workflows, and more.
Highlights include keynotes from Jamie Jouning (The Economist) and insights from BCG and Moloco's 2026 AI Disruption Index.
Where tech meets advertising
Since 2011, ad:tech has been where brands and agencies team up to blend creativity with smart tech.
It's a chance to catch the latest in digital disruption—and maybe even pick up some new ideas for your own projects or career.