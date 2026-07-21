Advit Jewels closes ₹200.58 after 6.06% fall despite FY26 gains
Business
Advit Jewels's stock slid 6.06% on Tuesday, closing at ₹200.58, even though the company just posted some impressive numbers for fiscal year 2026.
Their income jumped 33.68% to ₹167.03 crore, and profits climbed over 35% to ₹34.39 crore compared to last year.
Advit Jewels trade volume 9.44L shares
Despite the financial boost, shares opened at ₹205 but dipped as low as ₹199.10 before settling lower than Monday's close.
Trading was busy, with around 9.44 lakh shares changing hands and the company's market cap sitting at about ₹918.86 crore.
Advit Jewels is known for its handcrafted Kundan, Polki, and diamond jewelry, and it looks like business is still sparkling behind the scenes, even if the stock price took a hit today.