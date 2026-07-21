Advit Jewels closes ₹200.58 after 6.06% fall despite FY26 gains

Despite the financial boost, shares opened at ₹205 but dipped as low as ₹199.10 before settling lower than Monday's close.

Trading was busy, with around 9.44 lakh shares changing hands and the company's market cap sitting at about ₹918.86 crore.

Advit Jewels is known for its handcrafted Kundan, Polki, and diamond jewelry, and it looks like business is still sparkling behind the scenes, even if the stock price took a hit today.