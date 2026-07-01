Advit Jewels lists at 37% premium following 212x subscription Business Jul 01, 2026

Advit Jewels just had a standout moment on the stock market, opening at a 37% premium over its IPO price.

The IPO, priced between ₹130 and ₹138 per share, was a huge hit. Investors rushed in with demand so high it was subscribed over 212 times.

Shares started trading at ₹188.90 on NSE and ₹187 on BSE.