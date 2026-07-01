After Meta layoffs Mark Zuckerberg says AI can create jobs
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared his take on AI, saying it could actually create jobs instead of taking them away.
He talked about using AI as a kind of "personal super intelligence" to boost what people can do, not just automate everything.
His comments follow Meta's layoff of 10% of its global team.
Meta pledges $145B for AI infrastructure
Back in May, Meta let go of 10% of its workforce but reassigned 7,000 employees to new AI projects and cut 6,000 unfilled roles.
The company is betting big on AI this year, pledging up to $145 billion for things like better data centers and custom chips. They even launched a new language model called Muse Spark.
Still, investors seem nervous, Meta's stock dropped 6% after their latest earnings call because of all the spending during these changes.