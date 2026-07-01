After Meta layoffs Mark Zuckerberg says AI can create jobs

Meta pledges $145B for AI infrastructure

Back in May, Meta let go of 10% of its workforce but reassigned 7,000 employees to new AI projects and cut 6,000 unfilled roles.

The company is betting big on AI this year, pledging up to $145 billion for things like better data centers and custom chips. They even launched a new language model called Muse Spark.

Still, investors seem nervous, Meta's stock dropped 6% after their latest earnings call because of all the spending during these changes.