After record rupee defence, RBI faces $100B challenge

Confidence assessment

Measure of RBI's confidence in rupee

The speed at which the RBI reduces its short dollar forward book will be a measure of its confidence in the rupee's ability to withstand external shocks with less official support. Last year, it cut positions by about $35 billion in six months through August while letting the exchange rate move more freely than under previous governor Shaktikanta Das' regime. However, this strategy led to an 0.8% depreciation of the rupee against the dollar during that period.