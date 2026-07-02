Age Care Labs raises ₹85cr Series B for elder care Business Jul 02, 2026

Age Care Labs, a Gurugram-based startup, just raised ₹85 crore in Series B funding to ramp up its services for urban seniors across India.

Backed by investors like Rainmatter Capital and Pegasus Finvest, the company is eyeing India's 40 million urban elderly, with co-founder and chief executive Saumyajit Roy saying the company is committed to reaching this demographic and has bigger plans for 2027.