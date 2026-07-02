Age Care Labs raises ₹85cr Series B for elder care
Age Care Labs, a Gurugram-based startup, just raised ₹85 crore in Series B funding to ramp up its services for urban seniors across India.
Backed by investors like Rainmatter Capital and Pegasus Finvest, the company is eyeing India's 40 million urban elderly, with co-founder and chief executive Saumyajit Roy saying the company is committed to reaching this demographic and has bigger plans for 2027.
Expand Emoha, Epoch and launch Shremoha
The new funds will help expand their brands Emoha (app-based home care) and Epoch (assisted living and dementia care), and launch Shremoha for independent senior housing.
With India's senior population set to hit 231 million by 2036, Age Care Labs wants to make organized elder care more accessible, especially in tier-1 and tier-2 cities, with a "continuum of care" approach.