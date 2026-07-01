Agentic AI could shift $234B of enterprise SaaS by 2030

Gartner coins 'agentic arbitrage' urges vendors

Gartner calls this shift "agentic arbitrage," and it means old-school software companies need to rethink things fast.

Instead of selling lots of features or seats, vendors now have to focus on real results and seamless automation.

Startups and big players are already rolling out these agentic solutions, so anyone stuck in the past risks losing out.

If vendors adapt by building more outcome-driven AI tools, they'll stay in the game; otherwise, they might get left behind.