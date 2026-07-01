Agentic AI could shift $234B of enterprise SaaS by 2030
Big news for the tech world: agentic AI (AI that can handle tasks on its own, without you clicking around menus) is set to shake up enterprise software.
By 2030, up to $234 billion in spending (about 20% of enterprise application SaaS spending) could shift as companies choose smarter, more autonomous tools.
Gartner coins 'agentic arbitrage' urges vendors
Gartner calls this shift "agentic arbitrage," and it means old-school software companies need to rethink things fast.
Instead of selling lots of features or seats, vendors now have to focus on real results and seamless automation.
Startups and big players are already rolling out these agentic solutions, so anyone stuck in the past risks losing out.
If vendors adapt by building more outcome-driven AI tools, they'll stay in the game; otherwise, they might get left behind.