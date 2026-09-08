Agentic AI engineer demand in India jumps 260% this year

Companies are leaning on AI to handle up to 70% of routine tech work, think ticket resolution and reporting, which means less grunt work for humans but way more need for specialized skills.

To keep up, firms are expanding reskilling programs, cloud academies, and enterprise AI training.

As CIEL HR's MD and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra puts it, it's a "workforce transition": automation is taking care of the boring stuff so people can build future-ready careers.