'Agentic AI' is quietly transforming banking jobs Business Dec 13, 2025

Agentic AI is making waves in banking by handling complex tasks on its own, boosting sales, and freeing up relationship managers from endless admin work, according to a new McKinsey report.

Unlike old-school AI that needs lots of human help, agentic AI understands goals and works more independently—helping banks fix issues like poor-quality leads and clunky systems.