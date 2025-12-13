Next Article
'Agentic AI' is quietly transforming banking jobs
Business
Agentic AI is making waves in banking by handling complex tasks on its own, boosting sales, and freeing up relationship managers from endless admin work, according to a new McKinsey report.
Unlike old-school AI that needs lots of human help, agentic AI understands goals and works more independently—helping banks fix issues like poor-quality leads and clunky systems.
Why banks (and their teams) are loving it
Banks using agentic AI are seeing 3-15% more revenue per relationship manager and cutting client service costs by 20% to 40%.
It's also helping tackle complex compliance requirements and letting bankers spend more time actually talking with clients.
Plus, better lead quality means managers can focus on real conversations and building stronger relationships.